GOP grifters drain Arizona Republican Party to near-bankruptcy

The Arizona Republican Party is clinging to one-vote majorities in the state House and Senate and has only $50,000 remaining in its bank account. "That's not much money to fund crucial expenses such as rent, payroll, and campaign operations," reports The Arizona Republic (paywall).

Just four years ago, it had $770,000, but the whackos in charge blew its war chest on fake audits, hopeless lawsuits, and other dubious expenditures.

According to The Arizona Republic, the party's inane and obnoxious antics have prompted large numbers of registered GOP voters to change their affiliation to "independent."