Police called to "violent brawl" at Michigan Republican Party event

A dispute over the direction of their party triggered a "violent brawl" at a Michigan Republican Party event at the Doherty Hotel in Clare on Saturday, leading to police being called.

Some Michigan Republicans arriving at the venue on Saturday were frustrated to find the meeting was limited only to members of the state committee and was taking place behind a locked door. … Mark DeYoung, chairman of the Clare County Republican Party, approached the door, saw someone flip him off through a small window, and opened it. "He kicked me in my balls as soon as I opened the door," Mr DeYoung said, adding that Mr Chapman ran at him and slammed him into a chair. Mr DeYoung gave his account to the outlet over the phone from an emergency room where he said he was being treated for a broken rib.

It's funny, but if this is what they do to themselves, just think what they're prepared to do to others.