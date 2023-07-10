Poop Fiction: short stories to read while on the pot

Poop Fiction is a funny but useful website that offers short stories of various lengths to read while going #2. You can choose between a tiny (1-2 min), short (2-3 min), medium (3-4 min), or long (4+ min) story. You can also download poop fiction as an iphone app or get it as an audiobook on google play

Here's a "tiny" story about a farmer who nurtures a snake back to health.

You can select the length of story you're looking for and then click find me a story for a random one, or you can manually choose your story by clicking on the sidebar.

I love the concept for this app, as it's hilarious but also quite useful. Little did the authors of these stories know that one day people would be using them as an aid to empty their bowels.