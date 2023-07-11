Donald Trump blasts Nevada – a 2024 swing state – as "disgraceful" after reporter embarrasses him

Donald Trump thought he won Nevada "by a lot" in 2016 and 2020, but immediately called the swing state "disgraceful" when an interviewer set the record straight.

"A GOP presidential candidate hasn't won Nevada since 2004. You lost Nevada twice," the Nevada Globe reporter told him about the Silver State, whose governor happens to be a Republican. "How do you win Nevada?"

"I think I won the last time. I think I won both times by a lot," Trump, who can never admit defeat, reflexively said, followed by predictable anger. "This is a state that is disgraceful." That oughta win Nevada voters over in 2024.

From HuffPost: