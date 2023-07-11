New trailer for 'Star Wars: Ahsoka'

Disney has dropped a new trailer for the highly anticipated Star Wars: Ahsoka. Launching August 23rd, the series is an extension of the beloved animated series "Star Wars: Rebels."

Some big reveals in this trailer will make the story much more interesting. I wonder if it isn't a bit of a retcon.

Ahsoka seems to be bringing together years of Dave Filoni's work as a storyteller, and his additions to the Star Wars galaxy have been a lot more compelling than the extension of the Skywalker storyline we got. Perhaps he can restore Andor-like respect to a show that heavily relies on the Force.

Featured Image: YouTube/Disney