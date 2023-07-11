These portraits of musicians are made entirely out of cassette tapes

Check out Amy Corson's incredible artwork—she creates portraits of musicians out of cassette tapes. Here's her latest: Elton John. She explains:

Just finished up this portrait of the great Elton John made entirely out of cassette tape. It's made me realize that I really need to up my glasses game and I'm definitely convinced now that I need to invest in some feathers. What's your favorite Elton album? There's so many good ones to choose from.

She's also done Merle Haggard, John Lennon, and Willie Nelson, among many others—here's a cool compilation. And here's my favorite, a stop-motion video showing how she creates her work—this one depicts James Mercer from The Shins.

Corson is most active on Instagram, so explore more of her work there.