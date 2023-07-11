Two years shaved off fraudster Elizabeth Holmes' prison sentence

Elizabeth "Liz" Holmes and her ex-boyfriend, co-conspirator, and attempted scapegoat Sunni Balwani, have seen their prison sentences shortened by two years. The Bureau of Prisons declined to comment as to why, however, sentences are routinely shorted for things like good behavior, tho not necessarily for positive press in the New York Times.

Holmes has been serving her term, while her attorneys continue to appeal her conviction.

The Guardian: