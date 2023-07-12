Ghosthunting YouTubers stumble upon murder victim while live-streaming

Popular Indian paranormal investigators Lalhmangaihzuala (Angaiha) and Lalhminghlua (Sena), who are brothers, were livestreaming a ghosthunting expedition along a river in Aizawl, Mizoram when they stumbled upon a very freaky scene—a rather decomposed body.

"We have explored eerie surroundings many times before, and I was never scared," one of the brothers said. "But stumbling upon a lifeless body was something I had never expected. It startled me like nothing else."

Turned out, they helped solve a murder. From India Times: