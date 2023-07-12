Ghosthunting YouTubers stumble upon murder victim while live-streaming

Popular Indian paranormal investigators Lalhmangaihzuala (Angaiha) and Lalhminghlua (Sena), who are brothers, were livestreaming a ghosthunting expedition along a river in Aizawl, Mizoram when they stumbled upon a very freaky scene—a rather decomposed body.
"We have explored eerie surroundings many times before, and I was never scared," one of the brothers said. "But stumbling upon a lifeless body was something I had never expected. It startled me like nothing else."
Turned out, they helped solve a murder. From India Times:
The brothers informed the Aizawl police immediately, who arrived on the scene promptly. Foul play was detected in subsequent forensic examinations, which prompted the police to launch a full-scale investigation.
The deceased, identified as 55-year-old Vanlalllawma of Mizoram, had suffered a blunt force injury to the back of his head.
Following an extensive manhunt, police were able to nab the killers.