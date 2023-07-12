In Oakland, 911 is a joke

I dialed 911 a long time ago

Don't you see how late they're reactin'

They only come and they come when they wanna

So get the morgue truck and embalm the goner–Public Enemy

Oakland, California, has been a legendarily rough place for as long as I can remember. Emergency response times are awful and getting worse. Residents report they no longer bother calling because that'll end up on hold for over TEN MINUTES.

Staff shortages, a high volume of calls, and aging infrastructure leave the city in a fight it appears they can not win. Even law enforcement officers can't get help when they call for it.

Featured image: YouTube