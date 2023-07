After watching this video of Chinese musician Moyun using her guzheng to play an energetic cover of Guns N' Roses' "Sweet Child O' Mine," I subscribed to her channel.

From Moyun's YouTube "about" page:

墨韵Moyun (also called "墨韵随步摇") is a music creator who is producing Chinese Zither (Guzheng) cover. She is very mysterious since she never shows her face in any of her videos. She has attracted a large number of followers by her talent and ability.