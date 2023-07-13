Hiker finds 3 almost "mummified" bodies at campsite in Colorado Rockies

A hiker in Colorado's Rocky Mountains found three dead bodies off a trail that, according to the local sheriff, were "mummified, almost." It appears the bodies, two found in a small zipped-up tent and the other outside the tent in a remote wooded area of Gunnison County, had been there since last winter or fall.

With no visible trauma and their belongings in tact, it's not clear what caused the deaths. "Whether they froze to death in the winter or the combination of starved or froze, that's what it sure seems like," said Sheriff Adam Murdie. "It does not appear there was trauma to the bodies, other than what looked like mummification, almost."

"This is not a typical occurrence anywhere, by any means," he said. The autopsy could take up to three weeks, as the bodies are now rapidly decomposing.

From CBS News: