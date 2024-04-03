Lauren Boebert hospitalized

Colorado congresswoman Lauren Boebert was hospitalized after experiencing severe swelling in one of her legs, reports CBS News, and underwent surgery for a blood clot. She was subsequently diagnozed with May-Thurner Syndrome.

Her team says the surgery was successful. Doctors at UCHealth Medical Center in Loveland say she's expected to make a full recovery and don't expect any long-term health effects. "I want to thank Dr. Rebecca Bade and the entire team at UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies for their great care and providing helpful insight on my recent diagnosis," Boebert said in a statement on Tuesday. "I'm looking forward to making a full recovery and getting back to Congress to continue fighting for Colorado."

Political reportage can be rough and mean-spirited in America but I'm wishing Boebert a quick recovery and a swift return to fondling people's genitals in public and other newsworthy abasements.

