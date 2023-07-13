Ohio doctor whose livestreamed plastic surgeries went viral on TikTok loses medical license

An Ohio doctor accused of prioritizing her TikTok account over her practice had her medical license permanently revoked yesterday.

Dr. Katharine Grawe, formerly a plastic surgeon, was known for livestreaming as @doctorroxy on TikTok as she performed surgeries on patients from 2018–2022. But, according to The Hill, the doctor bungled the surgeries of three patients, who suffered "skin tears, infections, and other serious complications," and needed medical care to correct the botched procedures.

"I strongly recommend that there never be a Dr. Roxy or patient one, two or three – and protect the people of the state of Ohio from this reckless physician," said Ohio Medical Board member Dr. Jonathan Feibel.

From The Hill: