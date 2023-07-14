Incredible auction of Disneyland memorabilia

Van Eaton Galleries & Auctions is conducting an auction of what is known as the Joel Magee Disneyland Collection, the largest privately owned collection of Disney Parks memorabilia in the world. And you can see some of the items up for bid at Van Eaton's free pop-up exhibit of some of the items up for bid at the Burbank Town Center Mall, but only through this weekend. ere.

Highlights include ride vehicles, props, signage, vintage souvenirs, and Disneyland attraction posters, including some extremely rare one-of-a-kind examples. The exhibit is offered Wednesdays through Sundays until July 16. The auction will begin on Monday, July 17 (Disneyland's 68th birthday), and is scheduled to conclude July 19.

You can peruse (and bid on) the items here.

Some of the amazing items being auctioned are:

The actual Disney World-used hitchhiking ghosts from the Haunted Mansion.

An actual Disneyland-used Dumbo vehicle.

An original (1955?!) Disneyland Peter Pan's Flight vehicle.

I especially like the Imagineers' models that were made in designing the rides. This is a model for Disneyland's Indiana Jones Temple of the Forbidden Eye.

Images vegalleries.com