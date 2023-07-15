Katie Porter plays oversight Jeopardy with the Department of Defense

Congressperson and candidate for US Senator from the Golden State of California Katie Porter knows how to put on a show. Having won fame, and our hearts, with her grilling of everyone who needs it by whiteboard, Porter has a fantastic time with the easiest punching bag in government: wasteful defense spending. Porter takes the decades-old practice of performatively bashing the DOD over reported waste and makes it into a literal game.

I enjoy that the participants are so used to the grilling they just go along with the whole thing, knowing how orchestrated their humiliation will be.

Congresspeople Katie Porter, Barbara Lee, and Adam Schiff are all running for Senate in California, as Senator Feinstein or her team have announced she will not be running for re-election. The field is crowded with wonderful candidates.

Featured Image: YouTube