Internet Archive hosts a treasure trove of lost Lego-building instruction booklets

Now this is a helpful treasure trove—a library of Lego building instruction booklet PDFs. It's housed at The Internet Archive, "a non-profit library of millions of free books, movies, software, music, websites, and more." The LEGO library is described on the Internet Archive as "a dump of all available building instruction booklet PDFs from the LEGO website (As of March 2023)"—there are 6,854 instruction booklets included.

Open Culture explains:

My son was obsessed with LEGO his entire childhood and youth, and try as we might, we didn't always successfully manage to hold on to every instruction booklet that came with his sets. This archive sure would have come in handy during those years!