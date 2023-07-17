Marjorie Taylor Greene praises Biden at Turning Point USA rally

After being ousted from the Freedom Caucus, Marjorie Taylor Greene appears to have transformed into an unabashed admirer of Biden.

Speaking on stage at the Turning Point USA rally, she told the crowd, "LBJ had the Great Society, but Joe Biden had Build Back Better. And he still is working on it, the largest public investment in social infrastructure and environmental programs that is actually finishing what FDR started, that LBJ expanded on, and Joe Biden is attempting to complete."

We welcome Greene into the big tent of people and organizations committed make making the world a better place for everyone!

PocketCast News posted the video clip to Twitter, shown below: