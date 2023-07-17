Trump and his allies plan to make him a dictator, reports NY Times

Donald Trump and his allies are following the fascist playbook to the letter, with plans to undermine democratic checks and balances and "reshape the structure of the executive branch to concentrate far greater authority directly in his hands," reports The New York Times.

If Trump wins the election, independent agencies such as the Federal Communications Commission and the Federal Trade Commission would come under direct presidential control. Trump would also purge intelligence agencies, the State Department, and defense bureaucracies of officials Trump calls "the sick political class that hates our country."

As reported in The New York Times: