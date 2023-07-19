Dictator-wannabe Donald Trump praises Xi Jinping as a "perfect" leader who rules "with an iron fist" (video)

Carla Sinclair

Donald Trump once again lets his voters know just what kind of president he strives to be, praising Dictator Xi Jinping as a "brilliant" and "perfect" leader who runs China "with an iron fist." (See video below, posted by Republican Accountability.)

"Think of President Xi: central casting, brilliant guy," Trump told his gullible fans at a Fox News town hall yesterday. "When I say he's brilliant, everyone says, 'Oh, that's terrible.' He runs 1.4 billion people with an iron fist: smart, brilliant, everything perfect. There is nobody in Hollywood like this guy."

And if Trump manages to win in 2024, his MAGA followers will welcome an authoritarian president with open arms — because that's what they've been primed and programmed to do.

Front page thumbnail image: Boing Boing/Midjourney