Dictator-wannabe Donald Trump praises Xi Jinping as a "perfect" leader who rules "with an iron fist" (video)

Donald Trump once again lets his voters know just what kind of president he strives to be, praising Dictator Xi Jinping as a "brilliant" and "perfect" leader who runs China "with an iron fist." (See video below, posted by Republican Accountability.)

"Think of President Xi: central casting, brilliant guy," Trump told his gullible fans at a Fox News town hall yesterday. "When I say he's brilliant, everyone says, 'Oh, that's terrible.' He runs 1.4 billion people with an iron fist: smart, brilliant, everything perfect. There is nobody in Hollywood like this guy."

And if Trump manages to win in 2024, his MAGA followers will welcome an authoritarian president with open arms — because that's what they've been primed and programmed to do.

Donald Trump: "Think of President Xi…He runs 1.4 billion people with an iron fist. Smart, brilliant, everything perfect. There's nobody in Hollywood like this guy." pic.twitter.com/zNcg5LGYLn — Republican Accountability (@AccountableGOP) July 19, 2023

