Exquisitely-detailed public domain photographs of plants

Popkin
Photo: Karl Blossfeldt, c. 1920 (public domain)

These photographs of plants in exquisite detail were taken by Karl Blossfeldt, born in 1865. The photos were published in the 1920s and became associated with the avant-garde art movements of Weimar Germany. The plants in these gorgeous photos are so detailed that they look more like sculptures than living things.

I love photo number 4, as it looks like little grinning faces are covering the body of this plant. Paredolia is always a great surprise! 

From Instagram:
"Using a homemade camera Karl Blossfeldt — born on this day in 1865 — managed to photograph plants in extraordinary detail. Originally made to help his design students observe natural forms more closely, the remarkable images quickly became aligned with the avant-garde movements of Weimar Germany."