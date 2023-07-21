Barack Obama shares his annual summer playlist

Since leaving office, former US President Barack Obama has made a habit of using social media to share some of his favorite media of the year, from movies to books to music. This week on Twitter, the 44th POTUS shared his eclectic summer playlist, which includes his perennial fave, Drake, as well as hits from Nas and SZA, classics from the Bangles and Marvin Gaye, and new indie jams from supergroup boygenius and the New Zealand pop-punkers The Beths.

Like I do every year, here are some songs I've been listening to this summer — a mix of old and new. Look forward to hearing what I've missed. pic.twitter.com/H2Do2iaD1p — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 20, 2023

Upon learning that her music had been spotlighted by the former US President, boygenius singer Lucy Daucus had this to say: