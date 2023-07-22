Texas A&M president resigns amid scandal over college withdrawing job offer to Black professor

Katherine Banks, president of Texas A&M, is herself out of a job after the college backed off its job offer to a prominent Black professor. Kathleen McElroy, a former New York Times editor, was invited to reboot Texas A&M's moribund journalism program, but conservatives complained she was took woke and the offer was effectively rescinded, triggering a media scandal and threats of legal action.

Her exit comes as Republican lawmakers across the U.S. are targeting diversity, equity and inclusion programs on college campus. That includes Texas, where Republican Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bill in June that dismantles program offices at public colleges.The A&M System said in a statement that Banks told faculty leaders this week that she took responsibility for the "flawed hiring process" of Kathleen McElroy, a former New York Times editor who had been selected to revive the school's journalism department. The statement said "a wave of national publicity" suggested that McElroy "was a victim of 'anti-woke' hysteria and outside interference in the faculty hiring process."

My first thought is that political pressure on the college made Banks' job impossible and she reasonably and rationally decided to get out ASAP, but there are reports she forged a colleague's signature to cover amendments to the job offer. I'm sure it'll all come out in the wash, like your tears if you got your degree at this place in the Before Time.