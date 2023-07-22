The Rowboat Bath allowed bathers of 1916 to feel like their tub was a boat. The Rowboat Bath was essentially a bath with a peculiar looking metal dustpan on two rubber cords that splashed water on the bather as they "rowed".

I'm cracking up at both the image used to advertise this bath, and the fact that a grown adult decided this was their idea of fun. Alas, the Rowboat Bath was not a big hit amongst the general public.

