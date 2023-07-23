A kiss from the POV of a tiny germ inside someones mouth

If you were a tiny germ living inside someone's mouth, here's what a French kiss (albeit a strange one) might look like from your POV. From this view, a French kiss is suddenly far less romantic looking.

Perhaps, this particular "kiss" looks unromantic due to the fact that the other persons' tongue seems to be dismembered and hovering in mid-air. Taking this into consideration, the whole thing is starting to seem a bit more like a horror story than a love story.

This fun video was created by artist @untitledarmy. And here's an awesome drawing that they made about the same concept.