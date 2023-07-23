Elon Musk says Twitter will soon be renamed "X", an idea so bad even now few think he's serious

Elon Musk has long held an idée fixe about "X". He used the name for an early online payments startup, wanted to rename PayPal "X" when he was briefly its CEO, has a son he calls by that name, and now plans to rebrand Twitter itself under the simple yet unsearchable letter.

"Soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds," Musk tweeted late Saturday night. … "If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we'll make go live worldwide tomorrow," he said as part of a series of tweets. "And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds."

Look at the pundits openly wondering about Twitter's CEO Linda Yaccarino's role in all this, as if she has any to speak of.