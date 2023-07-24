Arizona Rep. Gosar links his House.gov newsletter to Holocaust-denying site

Neo-Nazi supporter and Congressman Paul Gosar (R–AZ) once again aligns himself with Hitler admirers. This time, as in yesterday, he linked from his House.gov newsletter to USSA News — a site that calls the Holocaust the "Holohoax" and has asked followers to "stand up for Hitler," according to MediaMatters.
Under his newsletter's "Other Must-Read Stories," Gosar wrote "USSA News: Biden White House Out To 'Censor' Press, 'Silence' Opponents, Lawmakers Charge" and directed people to the antisemitic site. This comes three months after linking to an article in another Holocaust-denying site, Veterans Today, that used the phrase "Jewish Warmongers" in its title. It also follows (among many other examples of his racist leanings) Gosar's fundraiser with Hitler-praising, white nationalist Nick Fuentes two years ago, not to mention his participation — along with Marjorie Taylor Greene — in Fuentes' America First event.
From Media Matters:
Gosar has frequently promoted antisemitic media in recent years. He has met with Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes and repeatedly spoke at his conferences; and he's promoted virulent antisemite Vincent James Foxx.
Gosar drew criticism in April after he used his newsletter to direct people to a story that praised him for attacking "Jewish warmongers" for their support of Ukraine. Gosar linked to Veterans Today, an antisemitic website that has called the Holocaust a "lie" and a "hoax" and praised Hitler as a "great man" and "a man of valor." TPM reported in May that Gosar has employed an aide that's connected to Fuentes and the white nationalist movement.
In his July 23 newsletter, under the section "Gosar in the News and Other Must-Read Stories," Gosar wrote: "USSA News: Biden White House Out To 'Censor' Press, 'Silence' Opponents, Lawmakers Charge" and sent readers to USSANews.com. Gosar was linking to the site even though the article is a repost of a piece from The Heritage Foundation publication The Daily Signal. …
Gosar was sending readers to a site that has repeatedly posted content that denies the Holocaust and defends Hitler.