Arizona Rep. Gosar links his House.gov newsletter to Holocaust-denying site

Neo-Nazi supporter and Congressman Paul Gosar (R–AZ) once again aligns himself with Hitler admirers. This time, as in yesterday, he linked from his House.gov newsletter to USSA News — a site that calls the Holocaust the "Holohoax" and has asked followers to "stand up for Hitler," according to MediaMatters.

Under his newsletter's "Other Must-Read Stories," Gosar wrote "USSA News: Biden White House Out To 'Censor' Press, 'Silence' Opponents, Lawmakers Charge" and directed people to the antisemitic site. This comes three months after linking to an article in another Holocaust-denying site, Veterans Today, that used the phrase "Jewish Warmongers" in its title. It also follows (among many other examples of his racist leanings) Gosar's fundraiser with Hitler-praising, white nationalist Nick Fuentes two years ago, not to mention his participation — along with Marjorie Taylor Greene — in Fuentes' America First event.

From Media Matters: