Cocaine-stuffed cheese wheels seized at border

Border officers in Texas, were evidently suspicious of the enormous cheese wheels rolling in from Mexico last week: they found 17.8 pounds of cocaine after scans revealed "anomalies" within and arrested the 22-year-old man, a U.S. citizen, attempting to import them.

If you receive an invitation to a customs official's fondue party in Presidio anytime soon, accept it.

"Smugglers will sometimes try to conceal contraband in items that appear innocent to deflect suspicion," Daniel Mercado, director of Customs and Border Protection at the Presidio Port said. "The thorough and extensive inspections performed by CBP officers stopped this unusual drug load from reaching its intended destination."

Wheels seem to be smugglers' deception of choice lately.

A traveler at New York City's John F. Kennedy International Airport was arrested after $450,000 worth of cocaine was discovered hidden in the wheels of her wheelchair. The traveler arrived in New York City from the Dominican Republic on November 10, according to a news release from US Customs and Border Protection. Officers noticed the wheels on her wheelchair were not turning and X-rayed the wheelchair.

