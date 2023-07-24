If you're craving more storage space, this perfectly refurbished HP desktop is a must-have at just $210

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

TL;DR: Get work projects, academic assignments, and personal tasks completed more effectively with this powerful HP ProDesk 600 G1 SFF, which boasts a Grade A refurbishment rating. It's now on sale for only $209.99 for a limited time!

Working on your laptop is great when you're away from home or simply want to enjoy the ambiance of your favorite coffee shop while you answer your (tedious) work emails. But, unfortunately, for some things, a desktop computer is more desirable, whether it's because you need more storage space or simply need a little more power.

Before you fork up a ton of green for a sparkling new computer, you may want to consider going the refurbished route, like this HP ProDesk computer. Don't let the "refurbished" detail deter you — this device (including a keyboard and mouse) has undergone a slew of rigorous testing, and inspectors gave it a Grade A rating, the highest score for refurbished tech. In other words, it works as good as new, even though its price tag of $209.99 (27% off the regular price of $289) hardly reflects that. Sounds like an office space upgrade, indeed!

When it comes to handling your professional tasks, especially if you're running a business, the HP ProDesk 600 is just the desktop for the job. That's because it boasts an incredibly powerful Intel i7-4770, enabling you to hop between multiple applications seamlessly, and 16 GB of RAM for utmost performance efficiency. It also features integrated graphics to make your viewing experience all the more spectacular!

Another great thing about the HP ProDesk is that it already has Windows 10 Pro installed, giving you access to some of the most popular Microsoft apps, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and much more. The computer also comes equipped with easy WiFi connectivity so you can easily connect to your permanent network or a hotspot. And thanks to its generous 480 GB of storage, you can easily store important documents, photos, videos, and more.

Dependable and easy to use, there are many reasons why so many people turn to the HP ProDesk 600 G1 SFF for all their business-running needs. That's why it's earned a 4.1 out of 5-star rating on Google!

Take your business to the next level with this efficient and powerful desktop.

Grab this Grade A refurbished HP ProDesk 600 with a keyboard and mouse for just $209.99 (reg. $289) for a limited time only!

Prices subject to change.