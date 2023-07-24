Tom Jones shakes it up in high-energy heavy metal mashup

A mashup video has emerged pairing Tom Jones' charismatic dance moves with the hard-hitting sound of Brazilian heavy metal band Sepultura. The video shows Jones in full swing, gyrating and shimmying as if Sepultura's heavy riffs were his original soundtrack.

It's a spectacle that makes it hilariously clear why adoring fans used to toss their underwear at the Welsh crooner. If Jones could make pop fans swoon to his ballads, just imagine the headbanging frenzy he could ignite with a soundtrack like Sepultura's.

One commenter writes, "No wonder my mom loved Tom Jones…I get it now."

If you're curious, here's the original video:

Thanks, Anna!