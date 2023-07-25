The Peeing Tree of Frankfurt has taken its revenge on humans

Featured at Atlas Obscura, the Pinkelbaum Peeing Tree of Frankfurt has finally gotten its revenge on those who would relieve themselves against it. In Germany it's not illegal to pee in public (and thereby this particular Pinkelaum tree in Frankfurt) but a local artist decided it was time for the roles to be reversed.

"As part of the Frankfurt art initiative Komische Kunst (Funny Art), the artwork is installed in an old maple tree. A plaque near the tree reads (translated from German): "For 300 years I was pissed at, starting today I piss back."

The tree has a man-made stream of water coming out of a suggestive spout attached to its trunk. I love this tree's sense of humor!