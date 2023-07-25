Trader Joes asks customers to return Almond Windmill Cookies with sell by dates of 10/19/23 through 10/21/23 or Dark Chocolate Chunk Cookies with sell by dates of 10/17/23 through 10/21/23. The snacks may contain pieces of rock, which one would be ill-advised to bite or swallow.

Remaining cookies have been removed from sale or destroyed, the statement said, but any shoppers who purchased these products should dispose of them.

This is what happens when you rush raw cookie ore processing at the dough mine. That the ore must be fully congruized to extract the mineral content is wheatallurgy 101.