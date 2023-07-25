Yes, you can now get your hands on an Apple MacBook Pro for under $500!

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

TL;DR: Need a new laptop? Look no further than this refurbished Apple MacBook Pro with 8GB of RAM, now on sale for only $469.99 for a limited time!

When it comes to laptop models, there's a reason so many people consider Apple the ultimate purchase, despite the high price point. Not only are they the aesthetically pleasing option — seriously, look at how sleek and top-of-the-line the laptops, look — but they're also designed with ease of use, tech updates, and virus protection in mind. But, how do you justify the cost of an Apple laptop?

Well, one way is to search for a great sale, like this one. Right now, you can get a refurbished Apple MacBook Pro 13.3" for only $469.99, typically valued at $1,399. That's 66% off — no coupon needed!

Yes, the laptop's low price is partially due to its refurbished status. That being said, it's not a reason to write it off: It has a Grade "B" rating, which means it will just have some minor scratches, scuffing, or dents, but it'll work per factory standards. And, MacBooks are designed to keep evolving, even as they age. As a recent Business Insider article extolling the virtues of MacBooks over other computer types noted: "Macs get regular software updates that make them more capable over time. Bug fixes and patches are even available on older versions of MacOS to keep more vintage Macs safe."

Here's what else we love about this Macbook:

Plenty of storage space for all your files — 128GB.

It's lightweight with a 10-hour battery life, so it's ultra-portable, just what you want from a laptop.

It utilizes an Intel Core i5 and 2.3GHz processor (simply put, it's built to run fast and handle lots of applications at once)

The 13.3" screen provides the clearest, sharpest graphics, so watching television or playing games is visually satisfying.

You can get FaceTime, a Bluetooth connection, and more via this model!

This is the kind of laptop that's perfect for both work and pleasure. Don't let this deal slip you by!

Get this refurbished Apple MacBook Pro 13.3" Core i5 in Space Gray for just $469.99 (reg. $1,399).

Prices subject to change.