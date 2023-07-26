Donald Trump tries to shake hands with a military man who doesn't reciprocate (video)

Over a dozen men in uniform stood in line on the tarmac of an airstrip, waiting their turn to shake hands with twice-indicted Donald Trump. All except one, that is.

At the back of the line stood a military K9 handler who did not shake Trump's hand nor make any physical contact at all, but instead seemed to shout something as he brushed by the former twice-impeached one-term president. It did not look like a friendly greeting. (See video below, posted by PatriotTakes.)

But with the original audio replaced by music, it's impossible to know what was actually said. Well, unless there's a good lip reader on hand.