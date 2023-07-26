Elon "Pedo Guy" Musk took to his declining social network "X" to offer a sly remark suggesting a young athlete's heart attack resulted from a life-saving vaccine. Shortly after Musk wrote this thing formerly called a "tweet," his social network's few remaining filters caught the comment as disinformation and flagged it for user safety; magically, that warning has been disappeared.

Can someone point out a single positive thing Musk achieved with his Twitter purchase? Twitter was terrible before he bought it, and now it is junk.

