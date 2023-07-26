Elon "Pedo Guy" Musk took to his declining social network "X" to offer a sly remark suggesting a young athlete's heart attack resulted from a life-saving vaccine. Shortly after Musk wrote this thing formerly called a "tweet," his social network's few remaining filters caught the comment as disinformation and flagged it for user safety; magically, that warning has been disappeared.
Can someone point out a single positive thing Musk achieved with his Twitter purchase? Twitter was terrible before he bought it, and now it is junk.
"We cannot ascribe everything to the vaccine, but, by the same token, we cannot ascribe nothing," Musk wrote, adding: "Myocarditis is a known side-effect" of the vaccine.
Soon after, Twitter's fact-checking system Community Notes flagged Musk's reply, pointing out that risk of myocarditis is much higher for people after a COVID infection rather than after a COVID vaccine.
But according to The Daily Beast, the note soon disappeared and is still removed from the tweet as of this Wednesday.
There's no evidence Bronny James medical episode had anything to do with the COVID vaccine.