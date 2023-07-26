Musk takes @X without paying owner

Less than a year after Twitter launched in 2006, Gene X Hwang secured the @X handle on Twitter and over the years attracted over 56,000 followers.

Yesterday, his account vanished, replaced by a "Nothing to see here" message.

Today, @X is in the hand of Elon Musk, who simply took @X, deleted its contents and copied over @Twitter's content and its 65.9 million followers.

The company reassigned Hwang's existing content to @x12345678998765.

Mashable says there's nothing Hwang can do about it: