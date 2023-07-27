Oops! Dianne Feinstein begins to give a speech rather than simply voting "aye" (video)

During a vote on the defense appropriations bill today, Sen. Patty Murray verbally nudged Sen. Dianne Feinstein to "Say aye," but instead, the 90-year-old Senator began to give a speech on the bill.

The California Democrat went on for nearly 20 seconds before she was interrupted and told once again to "Just say aye." Which she finally did, with a good-humored chuckle. (See video below, posted by The Recount.)

This comes on the heels of yesterday's Senate moment, when 81-year-old Mitch McConnell froze for 30 seconds before being escorted away from the mike.