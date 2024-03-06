Mitch McConnell vomits an endorsement for "disgraceful" Donald Trump

Mitch McConnell swallowed the corpse of his pride and endorsed Donald Trump after Nikki Haley dropped out of the race today.

The shameless Senate Minority Leader, who lost his spine years ago, admitted in 2021 that Donald Trump should be impeached and later slammed him for his "disgraceful, disgraceful dereliction of duty" following the Jan. 6 insurrection. (See video below, posted by Republicans against Trump.)

But without a spine, what is a Kentucky gentleman to do? The wobbly MAGA victim has no means of standing up for what he knows is right — and no moral compass to resist what he knows is dead wrong. And so, like a child who can't contain his vomit, the sad husk of the top Senate Republican opened his mouth and let it out.

"It is abundantly clear that former President Trump has earned the requisite support of Republican voters to be our nominee for President of the United States," McConnell said in a statement, via CNN. "It should come as no surprise that as nominee, he will have my support."

From CNN:

McConnell's support came after lengthy discussions for months between Chris LaCivita from the Trump campaign and longtime McConnell confidant Josh Holmes about opening communications between the two camps and – maybe most importantly – getting on the same page about the US Senate races this year, according to a source familiar. McConnell, who hasn't spoken to Trump since December 2020, didn't speak to him before he issued his endorsement, according to another source familiar with the matter. The source said that LaCivita and Holmes spoke instead.