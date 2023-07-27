Trader Joe's reveals the unexpected ingredient in their Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup: bugs

They don't call it Trader Joe's Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup for nothing — the "unexpected" ingredient turns out to be bugs. At least that's the surprise customers can expect this week if they own a current batch of the soup, which "has insects in the frozen broccoli florets," according to a report issued by the FDA. (The exact species of insect hasn't been disclosed.)

But if bugs aren't your cup of tea, er, soup as it were, Trader Joe's is recalling nearly 11,000 cases of their store brand product that went out to seven states, including California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Texas and Washington.

At least the unexpected protein is far better than the tooth-cracking rocks offered in Trader Joe's Almond Mill Cookies and Dark Chocolate Chunk Cookies that were recalled earlier this week.

From Today: