Twitter is running major brands' ads on Nazi account

Desperate to make up for massive lost ad revenue, Twitter/X CEO Linda Yaccarino must be super excited that advertisers like Honeywell, Discovery, National Women's Soccer League, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and USA Today are using her platform. And what better way to showcase them on her boss's platform than by running their ads on the verified account of the National Socialist Network?

According to Media Matters, this is "a leading neo-Nazi group that engages in violence, has connections to terrorism, and uses Elon Musk's platform to recruit new members."

From Media Matters:

Meanwhile, Yaccarino went to Hollywood to beg famous people to jump on board the hydrogen-filled X zeppelin: