Beloved manatee dies from "high-intensity sexual behavior" with his brother

Hugh the manatee—a resident of Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium in Sarasota, Florida—died suddenly several months ago. After a complete necropsy and pathology, researchers have determined that the cause of death was "high-intensity sexual behavior." Hugh's partner in passion was his brother Buffett. He was 38 years old and, with his brother, were the "world's only manatees to participate in voluntary, detailed behavioral research designed to aid manatee conservation," the laboratory stated.

From NBC Miami:

It was determined that Hugh died from a 14.5 centimeter rip in his colon and other traumatic injuries…

According to the aquarium, this was the first time such heightened mating behavior was witnessed between the two manatees.

Every year, however, like other male manatees Hugh and Buffett would "exhibit approximately two months of seasonal behavioral changes including, but not limited to, an increase in sexual behavior," Mote Marine said.