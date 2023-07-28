Champion "GeoGuesser" shows you how to find the location of a photo in a few minutes

Trevor Rainbolt, a professional GeoGuessr game champion, revealed his trick for pinpointing the exact location where a photo was taken.

He demonstrated using Jack Harlow's recent album cover photo, which displays the musician standing in an alley. He pointed out the clues – a blurry Kentucky license plate, a Louisville trash can logo, and an address number on a shed door. Then, he utilized ChatGPT to construct a query to search his preferred map database for all "1948" addresses in Louisville, KY. With that, he was able to rapidly zero in on the exact location where the photo was taken.

Here's the album cover:

Here's the spot on Google Maps:

Here's the instructional video: