Did RFK Jr. just drop a hidden Nazi code in his tweet?

RFK Jr., who goes out of his way to make antisemitic statements (like falsely suggesting COVID-19 was "targeted" to spare "Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese") while at the same time professing not to be antisemitic, today tweeted the numbers 14 and 88 close together. 14/88 is a popular code among Nazis.
From HuffPost:
"1488" is a known white supremacist symbol, according to the Anti-Defamation League and the Southern Poverty Law Center. The "14" in the symbol is shorthand for the "14 Words" slogan that is popular with racists around the world, while the "88" stands for "Heil Hitler," since "H" is the eighth letter of the alphabet.
Could it be a coincidence? Sure. But as one Twitter user pointed out, why "use very specific numbers rather than 'two weeks' and 'almost three months?'"