Lizzo gets her Lord of the Rings on

Of course, Lizzo is a LOTR fan and had to stop by some movie sets while in New Zealand. What I would not have predicted is her Legolas outfit and recorder rendition of the hobbit theme.

RollingStone:

LIZZO IS APPARENTLY campaigning to be cast in the next Lord of the Rings project. During a visit to Hobbiton in New Zealand, the singer performed the song "Concerning Hobbits" on the recorder while dressed as Orlando Bloom's character Legolas.

"Lizzolas in her natural habitat," Lizzo wrote alongside the video on Instagram. Katy Perry, who is married to Bloom, responded to the post. She tagged Bloom and noted that Lizzo is "comin fer yer jerb."