Tesla crashes into backyard pool in Phoenix, Arizona

It's so hot in Phoenix, even the cars are jumping into pools to cool down! This morning, a blue Tesla crashed into a pool in north Phoenix. Luckily, it appears nobody was hurt. AZ Family reports:

Video from Arizona's Family news drone shows the blue sedan appeared to have crashed into a brick wall before landing fully submerged in a backyard pool in a neighborhood just off 35th Avenue and Beardsley Road. Details are still extremely limited, but footage showed a child's car seat also in the water.

The homeowner told Arizona's Family that he was getting ready for the day when he heard a loud noise from his recently-removed backyard. "I heard a sound that sounded like an explosion" the homeowner said. "It sounded like a bomb off."

At this time, there are no reports of injuries and it's not yet known what led up to the crash.