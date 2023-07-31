Euphoria star Angus Cloud ("Fezco"), has died at 25

I'm so sorry to hear that Euphoria star Angus Cloud has died at age 25. He brilliantly played drug dealer Fezco "Fez" O Neill, the Jesse Pinkman of the show, whose complex character was both ruthless and deeply compassionate.

The actor, who struggled with his mental health, had just lost his father last week.

"It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today," Cloud's family said in a statement, via Variety. "As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways. Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."

From Variety:

The statement continued, "We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss." Cloud rose to prominence playing Fez on HBO's Emmy-winning teen drama series "Euphoria." He was a main character on the show's first two seasons. His other acting credits included the films "North Hollywood" (2021) and "The Line"" (2023). He was recently cast opposite Melissa Berrera in a new horror movie at Universal Pictures from "Scream 6" directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. Last year, Cloud was an honoree at Variety's annual Power of Young Hollywood event and recalled being plucked off the street to star in "Euphoria." Cloud's role as Fez was his first acting job. "I was with some friends," he said. "We were just hanging out." … Cloud was a fan favorite on "Euphoria," which has not yet started production on its third season.

Frontpage thumbnail image: Angus Clous, Euphoria / HBO (screengrab)