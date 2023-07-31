Poor Ron DeSantis gets it all wrong when Donald Trump taunts him with insults: "I think that helps me"

No wonder sinking candidate Ron DeSantis never fights back when Donald Trump makes fun of him. He likes it! The delusional candidate just told reporters he enjoys the insults because he thinks they give him a boost.

"First of all, I mean, I think a lot of this stuff, when he hits me with it — with juvenile insults — I think that helps me," the simple Florida man told reporters over the weekend. (See video below, posted by Republican Accountability.)

"I don't think voters like that," he said, erroneously equating Trump taunts — such as his nicknames "Ron DeSanctimonious" and "Ron DeSanctus," his comment over the weekend that "disloyal" DeSantis should "get home" to Florida, or his condescending "I wouldn't take a chance on that one" remark — with a dud strategy. "I think they look at it and they realize, like, you know what, that's not effective. And so I don't think it's effective."

"So I actually don't mind that at all," DeSantis added defensively. "I think it's just a reminder, why there's so many millions of voters who will never vote for him going forward." Yes, that part might be true, but according to every poll out there, many more millions won't be voting for MAGA's dimwitted fascist-in-chief.

