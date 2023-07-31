"Says you!" DeSantis has no future in National politics

Shocked and unable to shake off his horrible polling numbers, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is as terrible in public as his policies are in reality. Having won the Govenor's office against a nearly unelectable Democrat in any state, DeSantis' entire performance on the National stage has been one of shock and flubbery. Sending plane loads of immigrants to states in the North, facing off against Disney for not being wholesome enough for kids, and looking like a fool every time he speaks in public is not a path to success.

This fine example of DeSantis' explaining his poor polling performance to a reporter: "Say you!" says it all.

Mediaite: