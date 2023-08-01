Adorable chicken has more than 30 pairs of tiny boots

This adorable rescue chicken was having trouble walking due to the shape of his feet and lack of nails. His new owner decided to try putting tiny, comfy little boots on the chicken. The chicken began living his best life when this happened.

He went from barely walking at all to running around the yard with attitude as soon as he received his shoes. He's now the life of the party, and seems so much happier.

I love this chicken's shoe collection and his newfound happiness. He's such a darling in his little boots. I hope he spends the rest of his life running around without any trouble, which seems like it will be the case.