Donald Trump announced he would be indicted today UPDATE: Trump HAS been indicted, again

[UPDATE: 5:35 ET: As predicted, Donald Trump has been indicted, again. This now makes him a thrice-indicted former twice-impeached one-term president. Unprecedented indeed. The GOP favorite was charged with four federal counts, including "conspiracy to defraud" the United States of America, according to NBC News. "Former President Donald Trump has been indicted by a federal grand jury investigating his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, the special counsel's office announced Tuesday."

"The Defendant and co-conspirators used knowingly false claims of election fraud to get state legislators and election officials to subvert the legitimate election results and change electoral votes for the Defendant's opponent, Joseph R. Biden, Jr., to electoral votes for the Defendant," the indictment says.]

[UPDATE – 5:24pm ET: A sealed indictment has been delivered to the D.C.-based magistrate judge, according to NBC News. It hasn't yet been disclosed who, ahem, was indicted.]

Twice-indicted Donald Trump is about to become a thrice-indicted former twice-impeached, one term president, according to Trump himself.

"I hear that Deranged Jack Smith, in order to interfere with the Presidential Election of 2024, will be putting out yet another Fake Indictment of your favorite President, me, at 5:00 P.M.," he said earlier today, in connection with his attempt to overturn the 2020 election (see his post below, reposted by Republican Accountability).

The GOP frontrunner predicted it would be at 5:00pm today, but if he meant ET, his timing is off by about 15 minutes or so as of this writing.