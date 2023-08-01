Racism is blamed for a white cop losing a job to another white cop

This story sounds more like the City of St. Louis wanted to hire anyone but the guy who brought this lawsuit. A white-skinned police lieutenant who applied to be Chief is suing discrimination cost him the job, even though the city hired a white guy from somewhere else. The plaintiff claims that because the hiring committee considered two other candidates who were black, and perhaps attempted to hire one, somehow he was discriminated against.

It is scary that someone like a police officer has so little clue.

Raw Story: